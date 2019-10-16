Leander Paes credits two Martinas for his long career

India's tennis ace Leander Paes has revealed how the two Martinas — Navratilova and Hingis — taught him the importance of physical fitness. Paes won the Australian Open mixed doubles title with Navratilova and Hingis in 2003 and 2015 respectively.

"Navratilova took fitness and gym work to a new level. To have played with her over three years and being close to her over time has helped me in my career. At 46, I keep re-inventing myself, my training methods, my diet and my fitness. Navratilova taught me how physical fitness was a pre-requisite and that is why I have such a long career," said Paes, on the sidelines of the Australian Open 2020 media launch in Lower Parel yesterday.

Tennis Australia and Sony Pictures Networks India announced a three-year extension of their broadcast deal. The veteran tennis star, who has 18 Grand Slam titles to his credit, does not consider himself a talented player.

"Martina [Hingis] on the other hand taught me a lot about technique. Because I don't consider myself a very talented tennis player; I am more of an athlete. Playing with Hingis — her ground strokes, technique, volley or just technique itself was phenomenal. I used to practise for hours and hours and the matches were just extension of those practice sessions," added Paes.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates