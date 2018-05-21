Leander Paes, Himesh Reshammiya attend launch of Kunal Thakkur's Tennis academy

Other celebrities at the launch included Mrunal Jain, Jay Soni, Vikas Gupta, Anshuman Malhotra, Aasiya Qazi, Vishal Grover, Rizwan Khan, Vineet Singh and Sandip Sickand

Actor-singer Himesh Reshammiya made his first public appearance, after his marriage, recently. The actor, who tied the knot with his long-time girlfriend Sonia Kapoor earlier this month, looked dashing at the launch of actor Kunal Thakkur’s tennis academy held at Andheri Celebrations Club on Sunday. Leander Paes and Himesh cut the ribbon of the new tennis court at the launch. The singer-actor kept it casual and looked handsome in a printed t-shirt and jeans.

Other celebrities at the launch included Mrunal Jain, Jay Soni, Vikas Gupta, Anshuman Malhotra, Aasiya Qazi, Vishal Grover, Rizwan Khan, Vineet Singh and Sandip Sickand.

Meanwhile, Kunal, who has done TV shows like ‘Bandini’ and film ‘Blue Umbrella’ and ‘The Xpose’, was ecstatic at the launch. The actor, who is also a tennis coach, says that he will be opening more tennis academies as well. “It feels wonderful to have this launch. The Celebration is a state of the art club. This is our 4th academy after the ones at Goregaon Sports Club. Juhu Club Millenium and Jamnabai Narsee School. I want to open more and more centers and help more people take up the sport and make tennis even more popular in India. It was such an honour to have Leander Paes and Himesh Reshammiya at the event. Both of them have achieved so much in life and are masters in their fields. The entire country is proud of them and I am so happy that they were able to spare some time for the launch,” he says.

Ask Kunal what kind of shows he wants to take up, and he says, “I will do only meaty roles in good shows, as it doesn’t make sense to do work which doesn’t make you happy. Hopefully, you will see me on TV soon, as I am in the process of signing a very good show.”