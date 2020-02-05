Leander Paes-Matthew Ebden thrash Divij Sharan- Artem Sitak at Tata Open

Pune: India's eight-time doubles Grand Slam champion Leander Paes marked his arrival at the Tata Open Mahrashtra with a thumping 6-2, 7-6 (7-5) win over compatriot Divij Sharan in the men's doubles opening round in Pune on Tuesday.

Playing alongside Australian partner Matthew Ebden, Paes, who is playing his last tournament in India, showed his class during his clinical victory over defending champion and second-seed Sharan, who partnered New Zealand's Artem Sitak.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever