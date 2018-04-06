Leander Paes: Playing China in their own backyard is tough

Paes, 44, is tied on 42 wins with Italian great Nicola Pietrangeli and one more win will make him the most successful doubles player in the history of Davis Cup



Leander Paes

Veteran Leander Paes will make yet another attempt to create the Davis Cup record for the most doubles win as India clash with China in their den in cold conditions for a place in the World Group Play-offs, starting here today.

Paes, 44, is tied on 42 wins with Italian great Nicola Pietrangeli and one more win will make him the most successful doubles player in the history of Davis Cup. "Playing China in China will be tough. They have got a junior who won the (junior) US Open, plus they have a tough doubles team, which beat a good New Zealand side.

"It's going to be tough. The Chinese play well together as a team. It's wonderful after 29 years to go for a world record for India. "I am happy to be back in the Indian team. But for me it's important for the team to win the tie," Paes said.

