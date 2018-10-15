Leander Paes wins Santo Domingo Open, second title of 2018
Old warhorse Leander Paes is still going great guns as the veteran tennis star won his second Challenger-level title of the season, lifting the Santo Domingo Open trophy with partner Miguel Angel Reyyes-Varela.
The second-seeded Indo-Mexican pair, playing its second consecutive final, came from behind to beat Ariel Behar and Roberto Quiroz 4-6 6-3 10-5 in the summit clash, which lasted one hour and 26 minutes.
Paes, who is ranked 69, added 110 ranking points to his kitty and shared a prize purse of USD 7750 with his partner. Last week, the 45-year-old Paes and Angel ended runners-up at Montrrey Challenger to Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan and Marcelo Arevalo.
Paes also ended runner-up at Chicago, Dallas on the ATP Challenger circuit and won the Newport Beach event in January. Apart from these, Paes also reached the final of Winston-Salem Open and Dubai Duty-Free Tennis Championships on the ATP World Tour, ending runner-up with Jamie Cerretani in both the tournaments.
