Learn about entrepreneurship and vagaries of start-ups in Fort

A mid-week talk will shed light on the vagaries of entrepreneurship and start-ups and the ways to navigate the challenges

Glipmse of a session hosted in April, 2018

Alluring as "doing your own thing" may seem, it's not the easiest. Ask a freelance sound engineer waiting on pay cheques months since completion of the task, and you'll know what we mean. But knowledge goes a long way in mitigating at least some of the foreseeable predicaments to starting your own business. At a talk, hosted by the co-working space, Ministry of New, you can hope to get some of these questions answered.

Curated by space's events and partnerships manager, Kartik Rathod, Moving Thoughts to Actions is part of a series of monthly sessions called Take 5. This discussion hopes to shed light on the vagaries of entrepreneurial ventures.



Kartik Rathod and Raj Shethi

Understanding the difference between a business and a company, the benefits and challenges of being a founder and co-founder, respectively, how to go about choosing partners in a business, evaluating your product and decoding customer feedback - these are some of the concerns that will be addressed at the talk. For it, Rathod has roped in Raj Sheth, an experienced entrepreneur. Speaking of what one can look forward to at the event, Sheth shares, "Having started more than three companies over the last 15 years, I have realised there are decisions which I wish I had made earlier. My hope is that you can walk away with an action plan."

Rathod, on the other hand, points out other benefits of the talk, and tells us, "This is a great opportunity for attendees to network. It's one of the biggest benefits of being inside a co-working space."

ON: March 5, 5 pm to 7 pm

AT: Ministry of New, Kitab Khana, Fort.

LOG ON TO: ministryofnew.in

COST: Rs 500

