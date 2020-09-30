Salman Khan's production to back a non-fiction series that will highlight local sports in India?

Though it witnessed the suspension of film and television shoots, the past six months have been crucial as studios utilised the time to fine-tune projects for the next few years. While Salman Khan's production house has been working on a range of concepts, sources say that the creative team is upbeat about a multi-episode non-fiction series that will highlight the local sports of the country.

"Ever since Salman featured in Sultan [2016] and learnt extensively about wrestling, he has taken keen interest in the rich sporting culture of the country. The idea behind the show is to put the spotlight on the countless sports stars whose names have been unfortunately forgotten due to India's obsession with cricket. Besides hockey and kabaddi, it will focus on the lesser-explored sports such as kayaking and mountain biking. A research team is currently gathering the material, and the series is expected to roll by mid-2021," says a source.

mid-day reached out to Khan's team, who remained unavailable for comment.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news