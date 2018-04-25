Learn about transparent supply practices at a week-long ethical fashion festival

Here's a unique fashion festival you simply cannot miss!



Students of Bengaluru's Vidyashilp Academy will wear uniforms certified by Fairtrade

It's been five years since the collapse of a commercial building in Bangladesh that killed more than a 1,000 people and injured several more. Most of the dead worked at units that manufactured garments for top international apparel brands.

It sparked a long-due international movement that urged consumers to be responsible and understand where their clothes come from. The movement, Fashion Revolution, forced various big brands to reveal their manufacturing policies. But India still lags behind when it comes to following ethical production practices. To help the movement gain momentum, one can learn more about it by being part of the Fashion Revolution Week.

"Farmers commit suicide in India every day and 70 per cent of them are cotton farmers. That shows that exploitation not just affects the people who make our clothes but also who grow them. Fashion is becoming the most polluting industry in the world," says Devina Singh of Fairtrade India. And to end these malpractices, the organisation has been running the Show Your Label campaign to make the consumer question #WhoMadeMyClothes and #WhoGrewMyClothes.



Farhan Akhtar's MARD concert sourced 1,000 T-shirts from Soul Space, a Fairtrade-certified brand

This year, as part of the week, Fairtrade India has been working for over a year with Vidyashilp Academy Bangalore, where over 2,000 students will commit to source their uniforms from Fairtrade-certified supply chains. Model Milind Soman's women's active lifestyle brand, Deivee, will launch its first Fairtrade line and are working towards going 100 percent fair in a year's time.



Designer Bethany Williams with women artisans from Tripura

Denim brand Aizome is also prepping to launch Asia Pacific's first range of Fairtrade denims. No Nasties, India's first 100 per cent fairtrade and organic brand, will launch a range of vegan T-shirts.



Doodlage X Creo

"We have over 50 events happening around the country this year. In Mumbai, we have workshops, film screening, and we are spotlighting our Crafting Futures campaign with the British Council and IMG Reliance. For this, international designer Bethany Williams is working with Aratrik Dev Varman to understand the craft of the women of Tripura.



Milind Soman will launch a Fairtrade-certified line of active wear for women

They will come back to Mumbai to talk to students at Istituto Marangoni. Fashion store Creo has partnered with the label Doodlage to create an up-cycled collection of 50 pieces, which will be sold at the store," says Suki Dusanj-Lenz, country head - India, Fashion Revolution. Wework, BKC, will host a tie-dye workshop and a sustainable fashion pop-up.

