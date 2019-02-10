Learn advanced modular origami at this fun workshop in South Mumbai

things-to-do

The session, titled Imagined Architecture through Modular Origami, will be conducted by origami expert Samir Bharadwaj

One of the first crafts we learned at school was origami. The Japanese art form was the perfect way of bringing out the creative side while allowing us to make animals, and toys out of paper. It faded from our lives as we grew older. Now, there’s a chance to brush up on the skill at a workshop organised jointly by Papernautic and TARQ Gallery where the fun of origami and the science of architecture will converge.

The workshop aims to give all participants an understanding of techniques and patterns in modular origami. The intent is to enable participants to experiment and create paper sculptures. All necessary materials will be provided at the session, and they can take home a kit with material and instructions.

On: February 16, 11 am to 2.30 pm

At: Dhanraj Mahal, CSM Marg, Apollo Bunder, Colaba.

Log on to: insider.in

Cost: Rs 4,720 (inclusive of all materials)

