Learn how to decode memes at Lower Parel

things-to-do

This Saturday, learn to decode memes via a sneak peek into the world and life of its makers

The meme exhibition in Pune

I have no idea why the meme world hates South Bombay girls," says Pune-based Anuj Nakade, 21, who is heavily invested in the millennial phenomenon. In June last year, Nakade met with Trishla Talera of TIFA Working Studios, an alternate platform for arts and design in Pune. Then, the two decided to organise an event dedicated to understanding the artistic and social dynamics of memes, which led to the first edition of Meme Regime in September in Pune.



Anuj Nakade

Ahead of their first stint in Mumbai, which will be taking place this Saturday, Nakade expresses how despite making memes and contributing to pages like Deep Fried Neurons and Mutual Fund Memes, he remains alienated from much of this viral world. Such as, the obsession of Mumbai-based meme makers with parodying SoBo dwellers, and specifically women from that part of the town. "All I wanted to do was to start a conversation around taking memes seriously. The central question we are trying to answer is 'are memes art?' And if so, do they belong in a gallery? We are also trying to understand why certain memes become relevant or why select themes recur in meme culture," he explains.



Abhinit Khanna

Nakade, who is curating the event, has roped in college community memers Adrita Das and Karan Wohra, and curator of the satirical digital project #ArtWorldMemes, Abhineet Khanna. "In essence, we will be discussing how memes have become a powerful tool to communicate and disseminate complex information. We will also touch upon the ethics, responsibility, mental health and future of meme makers," says Khanna, who will be speaking at the event that will also feature an exhibition with a curated walk to explain the story behind each creation, along with meme screenings.

On February 23, 5 pm to 8 pm

At Social, Todi Mills, Lower Parel.

Call 7506394240

Cost Pay as you like.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates