Learn how to increase Instagram followers at a session in Bandra
Trainer Neil D'Cunha will tell you how to increase followers usiÂng shout-outs, selling products, seÂrvÂices and affiliate marketing to eaÂrn money, create your profile and learn elements of good InstaÂgÂram (IG) photography
If you've always wanted to use this social media platform to market your business or increase your followers but were never too sure how, this is a session worth checking out.
Trainer Neil D'Cunha will tell you how to increase followers using shout-outs, selling products, services and affiliate marketing to earn money, create your profile and learn elements of good Instagram (IG) photography, as well as how to make your presence felt on the app via hashtags and mentions. Businesses, marketing professionals looking to increase the efficiency of their IG accounts, and anyone who wants to be famous on this social media platform can attend.
ON February 24, 5 pm
AT QTube Cafe, 3, SV Road, Bandra West
LOG ON TO insider.in
COST Rs 500 onwards
