Learn the importance of taking care of your gut at a workshop in Juhu

If you have not been in the pink of health and feel you are catching every bout of the seasonal flu, here's what could be behind it — poor gut health. When your gut is not in good shape, the impact can show up anywhere in your body — low immunity, diabetes, depression, weight gain, mental fog, joint pains, inflammation, hormone imbalances and even autoimmune disease.

A session organised by The Space and Health Nut will have health coach Bhavna Kapoor give you insight into how you can take care of your gut. You will also be taught practical recipes to help you adopt a gut-friendly diet.

On April 20, 12.30 pm to 2 pm

At The Space, AB Nair Road, Juhu

Call 9892035182

Log on to imojo.in

Cost Rs 500 onwards

