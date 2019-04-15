Learn the importance of taking care of your gut at a workshop in Juhu
A session organised by The Space and Health Nut will have health coach Bhavna Kapoor give you insight into how you can take care of your gut
If you have not been in the pink of health and feel you are catching every bout of the seasonal flu, here's what could be behind it — poor gut health. When your gut is not in good shape, the impact can show up anywhere in your body — low immunity, diabetes, depression, weight gain, mental fog, joint pains, inflammation, hormone imbalances and even autoimmune disease.
A session organised by The Space and Health Nut will have health coach Bhavna Kapoor give you insight into how you can take care of your gut. You will also be taught practical recipes to help you adopt a gut-friendly diet.
On April 20, 12.30 pm to 2 pm
At The Space, AB Nair Road, Juhu
Call 9892035182
Log on to imojo.in
Cost Rs 500 onwards
Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Malaika Arora, Esha Gupta and Amyra Dastur sizzle at the Guide Awards 2019!