Learn the science of flying drones in a workshop by IIT Bombay alumni

Learn the science of flying drones and even building one at a workshop organised by IIT Bombay alumni

From delivering pizzas, monitoring animals in the wild and helping farmers to executing defence missions, the utilitarian value of drones covers quite a range. If the science behind the unmanned, ground-controlled aircraft fascinates you, here's your chance to learn all about it at a workshop this weekend.

Conducted by Drona Aviation and Teacherly, an organisation that teaches programming languages to children, the workshop will cover different levels over two days. Both the initiatives are by the alumni of IIT Bombay.

"For day one, there is no eligibility criteria. All you need is the enthusiasm to make things fly. Anyone above nine is welcome. For day two, which is a programming workshop, participants need to have exposure to a programming language. We recommend this for anyone above 14," says Dinesh Sain, co-founder and COO of Drona Aviation.

The workshop begins with an introduction to various kinds of drones and their applications. The participants will also learn about the science behind drones, and flying drones and stabilising them using different sensors. They will also be building a nano-drone, the Pluto, which can be controlled with a smartphone. "The second day of the workshop is optional. The participants will learn how to program Pluto using Cygnus IDE [as an interface, the only software you will need to communicate with the drone] to fly it autonomously," adds Sain.

Drone-making kits will be provided at the workshop. Keep all worries about crashing your craft at bay; the organisers assure you that they are sturdy. And if you wish to take your drone home, it comes at an additional cost.

ON: May 12, 9 am to 3 pm; May 13, 10 am to 4 pm

AT: Drona Aviation, CM 13, SINE CSRE Building, IIT Bombay, Powai.

LOG ON TO: eventshigh.com

COST: Rs 1,700 (day one); Rs 1,000 (day two)

