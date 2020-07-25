Learn to laugh

Sign up

There is a process behind creating a stand-up comedy routine. You first have to find inspiration. Then you have to create a body of jokes around it. After that comes creating a coherent structure where different parts of the routine tie up with each other. And you finally get to the act of actually rehearsing how to deliver the punch lines so that the right effect is created.

These are some of the factors that will be discussed at a series of online workshops called Comedy 101, which is being organised by Cafe Comedy, a training centre for the performance art form. Its founder, Amit Khuva, will host it. He’s performed in over 2,500 shows, and so is well placed to share his gyaan with you.

From Tonight, till August 8, 10 pm

Log on to allevents.in

Cost Rs 249 for a single session

