Learn while you play

Having worked with theatre veteran Raell Padamsee for over 20 years, Natasha Aref, a former stage manager and executive producer, recalls how she would be on her toes, working behind the scenes with her newborn in babywear.

"The initial years were simpler, but when my son turned two, it became increasingly difficult to keep him engaged," she narrates. This coupled with the lack of safe spaces for constructive play for toddlers in South Mumbai, pushed Aref to establish Magic Beans in 2018.

A Kemps Corner-based activity centre, set up in the spare space of her mother's boutique, it focuses on learning through play for children between the ages of one and six years. With Montessori-style educational activities like storytelling, phonics, general knowledge, mathematics, art, craft and fun science experiments, it was a major hit among parents.



A child learns the importance of brushing teeth

"In 2020, I was keen to start a day care centre to help working mothers. But the lockdown toppled those plans. During this time, I had queries from several parents who were struggling with ways to keep their children engaged. And so we thought, why not move the model online?" she shares. Every online class starts with a customised welcome song for each student where they jump, blow kisses and make heartwarming gestures. This means that attendees are not just glued to their seats, but active. And every session ends with science experiments, or craft, with materials lying around the house. "Poster colours are alternated with food colours and glue with cornflour starch," she laughs. In the lockdown alone, these online sessions have benefitted little ones not just in India but also beyond borders in Singapore, Dubai and Belgium.

"The feedback has been overwhelming. One of our students from Belgium was offered to skip a grade at school because he had mastered GK skills through our sessions."



Natasha Aref

She attributes the success to her team of teachers. "My team and support staff turned my dream into reality. Their attention to detail, innately nurturing nature and effort towards every child's progress has made Magic Beans a haven for both parents and children." When things bounce back to normal, which she hopes they do, the centre will continue its online classes.

Log on to bookmyshow.com

Cost Rs 150 onwards

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news