Learning maths to be made fun with new SSC textbooks

Representational Image

With Education Minister Vinod Tawde launching the new Secondary School Certificate (SSC) textbooks, as per the revised syllabus, students will soon start enjoying their mathematics classes.

Changing a mindset

Instead of teaching the subject through the age-old ways, the concepts will now be introduced to students through real-time examples based on I-T, share market, mutual funds and GST among all.

Speaking to mid-day, Mangala Naralikar, chairman of the Mathematics Subject Committee, said, "Students often think that there's no use learning maths, as it won't help them in the long-run, especially when they don't wish to pursue a career in it. As they are already uninterested in learning the subject, they further lose interest while solving the problems. We are just trying to change the mindset."

She further said, "Until now, we have been teaching maths by explaining the basic concepts. These are the same concepts that are used later to do various calculations and make important decisions. However, this is not explained in a proper way to students, hence we cannot blame them. By incorporating the new examples, we have tried to break the barriers."

Soon after the launch of the textbooks, Balbharti, the state bureau of textbook production and curriculum research, held a session with teachers from across the city.

It was followed by discussions with subject experts, who prepared the new syllabus. While some changes have been introduced in the syllabus, most-importantly it has been made more interesting and informative for students.

Taking learning forward

"The new syllabus has been designed in a way so that there is not much difference between the state board's curriculum and other boards. The concepts that have been introduced will take learning forward, so that it does not end with the final examination," said Tawde.

This year, Balbharti has also published two books to help teachers understand how questions would be framed under the new curriculum and evaluations would be done.



"As the form of question papers will also change with the new curriculum, these books will help teachers understand the pattern," said Sunil Magar, director of Balbharti.

