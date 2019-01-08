Learning naturally

things-to-do

A two-day event promises parent-child bonding over nature-based activities

Regardless of what you imagine today, your imagination is fuelled through a television set, laptop, tablet, or mobile screen. Four years ago, Mumbai-based entrepreneur Nikita Shah decided that her seven-year-old twin boys needed a world beyond that. The first step was to get them outdoors — even if living in Mumbai meant that one had a better chance of finding greens in a plate of overpriced salad than by the roadside. So, along with Labdhi Mehta, she founded Beyond Academics, a company that organises unique workshops for children, and soon expanded the agenda to combine these into a two-day nature festival.



Nikita Shah and Labdhi Mehta

The fifth edition of One by Nature, organised by Shah and Mehta, kicks off this weekend at the Maharashtra Nature Park with an interesting line-up of activities ranging from kitchen gardening, colour therapy, storytelling, and nature trails. "This year we've introduced two new events. At Nature's Lab, children will be introduced to scientific concepts while at Kabaad Kharkhana, there will be toys on display and kids along with their parents will have to recreate the same out of trash," Shah tells us.



There will be live demonstrations of science experiments at the festival, in addition to adventure sports like rope climbing

The company has also partnered with Blue Sparrow Events, an organisation that specialises in science events, so their personnel will be available for on-ground assistance. "The location alone is of prime importance. You don't have many green pockets in the city and we'll have access to a venue that comes with a dense forest. We're keeping everything as close to nature as possible. Even our adventure activities are supported by trees, eliminating the usage of iron rods," Shah informs. And what better than bonding with nature and your little ones, all in one place?

On: January 12 to 13, 9 am to 6 pm

At: Maharashtra Nature Park, Sion

Log on to: bookmyshow.com

Cost: Rs 100

