Learning, teaching yoga must be streamlined

opinion

An attempt should be made at minimum qualifications from reputed institutes sanctioned by the government, to qualify as teachers. More power to yoga, but streamline the learning and teaching of this beautiful artxercise

Today, June 21 is International Yoga Day and the world over it is an explosion of asanas as groups converge at maidans, historical sites, open spaces and indoor classes to prove that they have the courage of their contortions.

Yoga's exponential popularity is a welcome one. The obvious benefits of physical exercise, like better health parameters, anti-ageing, strength improvement and flexibility are the tangible benefits of yoga, or any physical exercise for that matter. Yoga though goes beyond that, with its lure being the mental aspect. It improves overall mental health, is conducive to calmness, is a de-stressor and for those inclined, the spiritual aspect is also part of its beneficial takeaways.

That is why the world goes gaga about yoga, Yet, like some industries that experience a boom, there are those who are not qualified milking it for monetary benefit. Now, the experts have realised that the popularity means a lot of unqualified persons and downright charlatans are claiming all kinds of expertise in yoga. From saying they have passed out from this, that or the other institute, to bandying doubtful degrees, they are becoming teachers. They do so at private institutes, teach individually in homes and become private tutors or in gyms.

There are concerns about qualifications, just how do you know that a yoga practitioner is qualified to teach? What is the yardstick for judging whether a person should be teaching yoga? Currently, there is no yardstick at all. This may be a long haul given that the lines have blurred between legit and not. The industry may now be so out of hand that it will be difficult to regulate. An attempt should be made at minimum qualifications from reputed institutes sanctioned by the government, to qualify as teachers. More power to yoga, but streamline the learning and teaching of this beautiful artxercise.

