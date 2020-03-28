Learnt about mental health from Lindsey Vonn, says fiance PK Subban

Canadian ice hockey star PK Subban says he had never heard about mental health issues until he met US skiing champ Lindsey Vonn. The couple have been dating since 2018 and will be getting married this summer. In a social media interaction with fans, Subban, who plays for NHL's New Jersey Devils, said: "For me, depression didn't really exist before I met Lindsey.

As you grow older and meet people, you understand that some of the world's most successful people—Lindsey is one of the most successful female athletes ever and suffers from depression. So it's important to have an open mind. I always have a positive but I have not so great days too. I learn so much from Lindsey every day," said Subban, 30.

Olympic gold medallist Vonn, 35, added: "As an athlete, there's a lot of pressure to succeed. At the end of the day, if you give 110 per cent, you just have to be happy with that."

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates