things-to-do

An organisation that works with kids and adults with the genetic disorder have put together a celebration to commemorate World Down Syndrome Day

Even in 2019, people continue to be unaware of Down Syndrome (DS), also known as Trisomy 21, which is a genetic disorder that leads to stunted growth. And by unaware, we do not mean the lack of knowledge about the condition, but rather, a general apathy towards those who have it.

Back in 1988, and at a time when there was no Internet or social media, Parents of Down Syndrome (PODS India) started out as a support group, in a bid to spread awareness about the disorder.

"People don't understand that children with DS wish to do normal things like sing, dance and perform on stage," laments Amritha Shetty, vice president of the NGO, ahead of a grand celebration scheduled today.

March 21 has been recognised as World Down Syndrome Day by the UN, and so, the folks at PODS have organised an event commemorating the special day, to celebrate members of the group, who are primarily children and adults with the genetic disorder.

"The open-to-all event will feature a walk of awareness as well as a flash mob, which will be performed by our children," Shetty shares. "The idea is to spread awareness about DS and to educate people on inclusive behaviour. That is why the theme this year is Leave No One Behind," she adds.

At Juhu Beach, Juhu.

On Today, 5 pm to 6.30 pm

Call 9323401635

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates