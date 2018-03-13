Lecturer shot dead in college premises in Haryana's Sonipat district

The youth fired three to four shots at the lecturer with a revolver in the college premises, police officials said adding that one of the bullets hit Malik in the chest

An ad hoc lecturer of a college in Kharkhoda in this district was shot dead today allegedly by a student, police said. The deceased, Rajesh Malik, was aged between 35 to 40 years of age, they said. Police said the youth, who was yet to be identified, was believed to be the student of the same college.

The reason behind the killing of the lecturer was yet to be ascertained, they added. The youth fired three to four shots at the lecturer with a revolver in the college premises, police officials said adding that one of the bullets hit Malik in the chest. He succumbed to injuries later, they said. The accused fled the spot after firing shots at the lecturer, police said. Investigations were in progress, they said.

Notably, a class 12 student had allegedly shot dead his school principal with his father's licensed revolver in Yamunanagar district in January this year.

