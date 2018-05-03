Leena Jumani and Priyal Gor play lesbians in Vikram Bhatt's Maaya 2

Maya 2 will highlight the complexities of being the person belonging to the LGBT community

Maya made headlines in 2017 with its bold avatar starring Shama Sikander as Sonia which highlighted the story of a woman who lives a parallel life as Maaya who is a submissive in the world of BDSM. A year later the show is coming back with a brand new season. This time around the show will highlight the complexities of being the person belonging to the LGBT community.

Here’s presenting #Maaya2, a story of Forbidden Love & Revel Lovers. I’ve loved every moment of directing this one. I hope you do too! Starting @priyalgor2 & @leena_real ! Binge watch it on 30th May 2018 on @vbontheweb_ and @officialjiocinema ! @TheVikramBhatt pic.twitter.com/q6x6Krlo7E — Krishna Bhatt (@krishnavbhatt) April 30, 2018

Derived by two main characters Simmi and Ruhi, Maaya is the story of acceptance of one's sexuality. Starring two reputable television faces, Leena Jumani from Kumkum Bhagya and Priyal Gor, the story revolves around Simmi who's a closeted lesbian woman engaged to a man hiding away from her truth and Ruhi, a far more liberal out of the closet girl. The two discover love, acceptance and a desire to be who they truly are in the brand new season of Vikram Bhatt's Maaya 2, directed by his daughter, Krishna Bhatt.

The second season of the show will premiere on VB on the Web on 30th May.

