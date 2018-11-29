Leena Yadav on Rajma Chawal's release: We are missing Rishiji

bollywood

Rajma Chawal director Leena Yadav reveals how despite seeking treatment in the US, Rishi Kapoor keeps a tab on film

Rajma Chawal and Rishi Kapoor in Netflix

His medical treatment in the US may be keeping him from the promotional activities of his next, Rajma Chawal, but trust Rishi Kapoor to keep himself abreast of the goings-on. Director Leena Yadav tells mid-day that the veteran has been thoroughly involved in the run-up to the film's release on Netflix tomorrow.

"We are missing him. We are in constant touch with him and he knows exactly what is happening here," says the director, before adding, "Every time we have had a screening, Rishiji has called soon after to ask about the audience's response. He is responsive and despite the time difference, his replies are quick."



Leena Yadav

The father-son relationship saga also features Amyra Dastur and newcomer Anirudh Tanwar. Recounting the film's shoot in New Delhi, she adds, "Everyone knows Rishiji is a foodie, so we used to explore the streetside fare, especially while shooting in Chandni Chowk."

Ask her about the quirky title, and Yadav says it is a metaphor for a film that deals with generation gap. Kapoor plays an ageing father who tries to reconnect with his son on social media. "His look in the film reminds many of his father, Raj Kapoor. It's another reason why he considers this film special," she concludes.

Also Read: Ranbir Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor's fanboy moment with Robert De Niro is simply wow

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates