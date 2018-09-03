Lefties Parmar, Nayak spin CCI to victory in Kanga League Div A

cricket

Cricket Club of India's left-arm spinners Hitesh Parmar and Sujit Nayak did star turns at the Brabourne Stadium to help their team beat Muslim United Sports Club on the first innings in the 'A' division of the Dr HD Kanga Cricket League yesterday. Parmar was introduced into the attack in the fifth over the day by skipper Paul Valthaty after rain caused a delayed start at the Churchgate club.

Muslim United went into the luncheon interval at 25 for no loss, but off-spinner Aniket Redkar struck immediately on resumption. Parmar, who has served CCI for eight years, claimed the next five wickets while bowling from the Churchgate end before Nayak claimed the next four. He returned with remarkable figures of 1.4-1-0-4 as CCI bowled out their opposition for 64. The hosts reached 66 for six declared and the match ended with Muslim United on 66 for three. Pacer Sachin Chaudhary claimed all the six CCI wickets to fall.



Karnatak Sports Association got the better of former champions National CC who were bowled out for 64 with Prathamesh Dake (5-13) and Vinayak Bhoir (3-18) being the chief destroyers. Karnatak replied with 70 for six declared and National ended up with 28 for one. Parkophene Cricketers were the other team in the premier division to claim a victory on the first innings. They beat Worli Sports Club who were bowled out for 117 on batting first.

Adeeb Usmani (62), Prathmesh Belchheda (54) were the batting stars for Parkophene after pacer Deepak Shetty (7-30) and wrist spinner Pardeep Sahu (3-29) tormented Worli Sports Club. Sahu, who played figured in the Indian Premier League for Kings XI Punjab, is leading Parkophene this season. Junior India batsman Sarfaraz Khan worked his way to 87 as Payyade Sports Club posted 148 for five declared against Shivaji Park Gymkhana (SPG) who scored 52 for three in response during the drawn game.

