Thane phishing scam: Legal advisor accosts reporter, seeks 'settlement'

The accused were taken for the mandatory medical check-up after their arrest by Thane Crime Branch late on Wednesday. Pic/Rajesh Gupta

A legal advisor of Stage Door Communication Pvt Ltd (SDCPL) approached this reporter outside the courtroom on Thursday and asked if there is a possibility of a 'settlement' in the scam exposed by mid-day. This reporter replied to the woman saying, "It is an open and shut case (of cheating) between the SDCPL and duped people, including farmers."

The five accused employees of the SDCPL were taken for a remand hearing to the Thane Metropolitan court at 3 pm on Thursday. They were remanded to police custody till March 18.

This reporter was present at the courtroom during the hearing. After the proceeding, all accused, the police officers from Thane Crime Branch, lawyers and legal advisors of the SDCPL came out. It was then that a woman, one of SDCPL's legal advisors, approached this reporter and asked about the settlement of the matter

The conversation with SDCPL's legal advisor:

SDCPL advisor: Kuch settlement hoga kya?

mid-day: Nahin, main settlement nahin karta. Aur yeh open and shut case hai. Yeh company innocent public ko loot rahi thi.

SDCPL advisor: mid-day ne expose kiya hai yeh call centre ko and mid-day he bacha sakta hai company ke directors ko. Settlement ho to acha hai.

mid-day: mid-day ka kaam he expose karna hai jo galat kaam karte hain unko. SDCPL case mein main accused Vikram Singh Rathod arrest nahin hua hai.

SDCPL advisor: Haan woh hona chahiye tha but baaki sab innocent hain jinhe arrest kiya hai.

mid-day: Yeh call centre me kaam kar rahe sabhi log accused hain.

