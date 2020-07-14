Legal opinion sought on stand-up comedian's video: Anil Deshmukh

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Monday said the Mumbai police were seeking legal opinion on an old video of stand-up comedian Agrima Joshua in which she is seen cracking jokes about a proposed statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in the Arabian Sea.

Deshmukh said people who have used abusive language and issued threats against her on social media will also face strict action. One Shubham Mishra from Vadodara in Gujarat and another person, Umesh alias Imtiyaz Shaikh, from Palghar adjoining Mumbai have been arrested over their objectionable social media posts, he said.

The controversial video was shot a year ago as part of a stand-up comedy show and has since been deleted by Joshua, who has also apologised for her remarks which were deemed offensive. Joshua is facing a police complaint for her remarks. Deshmukh said legal opinion was being sought by the police in the case. A decision on further course of action will be taken after we get the opinion.

Action will be taken if she is found guilty, he said. Deshmukh added that the government will also look into a complaint that Maharashtra Navnirman Sena workers allegedly vandalised the restaurant where the video was shot in 2019.

