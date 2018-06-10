Legally Blonde 3 on its way

"It's true," she captioned the video. The actor last played the character in 2003's Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde. MGM Studios announced that the third part will release on Valentine's Day in 2020

Reese Witherspoon

Reese Witherspoon has confirmed that she will be reprising her role of idealistic Elle Woods in Legally Blonde 3. She tweeted a video of herself clad in a pink bikini, floating in a pool. "It's true," she captioned the video. The actor last played the character in 2003's Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde. MGM Studios announced that the third part will release on Valentine's Day in 2020.

