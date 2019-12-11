Legendary actor Dilip Kumar thanks all his fans and admirers on his 97th birthday

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

To say Dilip Kumar is a legend would be a major understatement. Out of the 106 glorious years of Indian Cinema, this doyen represents over 60 years. He has delivered some of the most fascinating and ferocious performances that will always be etched in the audiences' consciousness.

Fans have even said over the years that if there's one worthy name for the recipient of Bharat Ratna, it's nobody else but Dilip Kumar. He's responsible for representing what Indian Cinema is all about- Piercing storytelling, pathbreaking choices, and emotionally chocking performances that resonate with one and all.

How can one forget the iconic and unforgettable Mughal-E-Azam, or the hilarious and boisterous Ram Aur Shyam? It's hard to remove the performance he delivered in Devdas or the breathtaking Kohinoor from your minds. And of course, Ganga Jamuna, arguably the greatest Hindi film in history.

And today, on December 11, as the legend turns 97, he took to his Twitter account to thank all his fans and admirers for their wishes. He wrote- On this 97th birthday, calls and messages have been pouring in since last night. Thank You! It's a long post that all his admirers ought to read.

Take a look right here:

On this 97th birthday, calls and messages have been pouring in since last night-thank you! Celebrations are not important- your boundless love, affection and prayers have always brought tears of gratitude in my eyes. pic.twitter.com/1dYrHt1KCL — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) December 11, 2019

The actor has not been keeping well for the last few years, but all his hardcore followers have continued to pray for his health, which keeps him motivated and jubilant. And coming back to his contribution to Indian Cinema, even during the '80s and early '90s, he proved he's one actor who can never lose his mojo. And that was very much evident from the films he did. The list includes the likes of Vidhata, Shakti, Karma, and Saudagar.

We wish him a very happy birthday and lots of wishes and good health!

