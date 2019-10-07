Legendary drummer Ginger Baker dead

Ginger Baker, the iconic drummer and co-founder of rock band Cream, died on Sunday. He was 80. The news of his demise was announced on his official Twitter account. "We are sad to say that Ginger passed away in hospital this morning. Thank you to everyone for your kind words over the past weeks (sic)," the tweet read. Last month, Baker's family announced he was ill, but no details were disclosed.

Baker co-founded Cream in 1966 with Eric Clapton and Jack Bruce. The group released four albums before splitting two years later. He, then, formed the short-lived band Blind Faith with Clapton, Steve Winwood and Ric Grech. He launched the band Air Force in 1970 and released a number of solo LPs, including the recent, Why?, in 2014. Baker was credited as number three on Rolling Stones' 100 Greatest Drummers of All Time.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates