Legendary Mary Kom fills CWG void with gold

Union Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore with MC Mary Kom in Gold Coast. Pic/PTI

There is little that MC Mary Kom has not achieved in her life. The 35-year-old mother of three, who says she was inspired by fellow Manipuri, Dingko Singh, winner of the 1998 Asian Games gold, has won medals at virtually every major Games.

There will now be a Commonwealth Games gold alongside the five World Amateur titles, five Asian Championships, an Olympic bronze and a gold each at the Asian Games, Asian Indoor and Asia Cup. Mary Kom dished out yet another dominating performance to claim a unanimous verdict of 5-0 Northern Ireland's Kristina O'Hara in the final. In a career with numerous 'firsts' Mary added one more by becoming the first Indian woman to win a gold at the Commonwealth Games. She gauged her opponent, Kristina O'Hara, in the first round but at the same time she started edging ahead.

Getting more aggressive in the second, she also ensured a tight defence against a taller opponent, who tried to use her greater reach. Mary maintained that lead and won unanimously. A little later she got into the stands to be with the Sports Minister, Col Rajyavardhan Rathore.

The Tokyo Olympics is a goal that she does not want to write off right now. She left it hanging, by saying: "If I am fit enough, I will go for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics." She added, "It was great to have out Sports Minister, Col Rathore at the final. He came to cheer me and it was great. It was a good experience for me, but anything can happen in the ring. I just have to be confident that I can do my best. My opponent was very competitive. I have to thank god and my coaches."

