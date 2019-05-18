Leggie Yuzvendra Chahal credits seniors for success

cricket

Chahal said that his partnership with wrist spin partner Kuldeep Yadav has more to it than their own abilities with the ball

Yuzvendra Chahal

March 26, 2015, was the fateful day when India's challenge in the World Cup ended with a 95-run defeat at the hands of Australia. Almost 15 months later, on June 11, 2016, a young leg-spinner from Haryana made his ODI debut for India in Zimbabwe. The debut spell ended with a wicket in his last over and that was how it all started for India's numero uno leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal.

While the first outing might not have been the most impressive one, Chahal stamped his class in a T20I game against England when he finished with figures of 6-25 - the best for the Men in Blue in the shortest format of the game.

Chahal said that his partnership with wrist spin partner Kuldeep Yadav has more to it than their own abilities with the ball. "Mahi bhai [MS Dhoni] has helped a lot. He tells us how a wicket will play and so it helps us figure things out quickly rather than wasting overs on trying to understand the wicket. So, that has been a big plus point for us," he said.

Stump mic recordings of the former captain telling Kuldeep and Chahal which areas to bowl in have gone viral multiple times in the past two years. But Chahal says it is not just Dhoni. "Apart from him, Virat [Kohli] and Rohit [Sharma] also always look to help us out. I think in our team every person is their own captain and we all respect each other," said Chahal.

Top Sports Stories

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS