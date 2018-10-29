Leicester City Chairman Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha confirmed dead in helicopter tragedy

football

Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, two members of his staff identified as Nursara Suknamai and Kaveporn Punpare, pilot Eric Swaffer and passenger Izabela Roza Lechowicz were confirmed by Leicestershire Police to be dead in the tragedy

In this file photo taken on May 05, 2018 Leicester City's Thai chairman Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha applauds the fans following the English Premier League football match between Leicester City and West Ham United at King Power Stadium in Leicester, central England on May 5, 2018. Pic/AFP

Leicestershire: Leicester City chairman Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha was on Sunday confirmed to be among the five killed in the helicopter crash following his team's Premier League draw against West Ham United.

"It is with the deepest regret and a collective broken heart that we confirm our Chairman, Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, was among those to have tragically lost their lives on Saturday evening when a helicopter carrying him and four other people crashed outside King Power Stadium. None of the five people on-board survived,"ÂÂ a statement from the club read.

Srivaddhanaprabha had written himself into Leicester folklore as he oversaw the fairytale success of the 2015-16 season, as the Foxes defied 5000-1 odds to be crowned champions of England.Â The Thai billionaire had bought the club in 2010 for 57 million.

"In Khun Vichai, the world has lost a great man. A man of kindness, of generosity and a man whose life was defined by the love he devoted to his family and those he so successfully led. Leicester City was a family under his leadership. It is as a family that we will grieve his passing and maintain the pursuit of a vision for the club that is now his legacy," the statement added.

Srivaddhanaprabha, two members of his staff identified as Nursara Suknamai and Kaveporn Punpare, pilot Eric Swaffer and passenger Izabela Roza Lechowicz were confirmed by Leicestershire Police to be dead in the tragedy.

Leicester's Tuesday League Cup clash against Southampton and the development squad fixture against Dutch outfit Feyenoord in the Premier League International Cup on Tuesday have been postponed in light of the incident.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever