Leicester City starJamie Vardy and wife Rebekah welcome baby girl

Updated: Dec 30, 2019, 08:33 IST | A correspondent | Mumbai

"Over the moon to let you know our beautiful little girl has arrived. Becky and baby are both doing well and we are all totally in love with the newest member of our team," Jamie wrote

Jamie with wife Rebekah Vardy

Rebekah Vardy, wife of English footballer Jamie, has given birth to a girl. The couple announced the news on social media recently.

Jamie took to Instagram to welcome their third child together. "Over the moon to let you know our beautiful little girl has arrived. Becky and baby are both doing well and we are all totally in love with the newest member of our team," Jamie wrote.

 
 
 
The couple have two kids Finley, two, and Sofia, four, together. Rebekah also has two children—Megan, 14, and Taylor, nine—from previous relationships while Jamie has a daughter Ella, nine, with his ex-partner Emma Daggett.

