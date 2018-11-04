Leicester win at Cardiff, Vichai funeral kicks off in Bangkok

football

Demarai Gray got the match-winner for Leicester on a day the elaborate funeral of the duty-free mogul began at a Buddhist temple in Bangkok

Leicester's Demarai Gray reveals the words 'For Vichai' on his shirt after scoring against Cardiff

Leicester paid an emotional tribute to Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha as the grief-stricken club won 1-0 at Cardiff. Demarai Gray got the match-winner for Leicester on a day the elaborate funeral of the duty-free mogul began at a Buddhist temple in Bangkok. Members of Thailand's business and political elite came in black mourning garb to pay tribute to the billionaire.

The No. 2 in Thailand's junta Prawit Wongsuwan and CP group's Dhanin Chearavanont, the richest man in the country, were seen arriving at the week-long ceremony. Prominent figures in Thailand's music and sporting scene were also in attendance to honour Vichai, 60, who along with four others died in a helicopter accident moments after leaving the football club's pitch a week ago.



Late Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha

"He's now the leader of Thai football and leader of world football because he changed a lot of things when he took the chairmanship of Leicester City," Thai football legend Kiatisuk 'Zico' Senamuang said.

Vichai rose from having a single store in Bangkok to owning the duty-free King Power empire, whose shops are ubiquitous in Thailand's tourist-heavy airports. Using the profits therein, he bought Leicester City and helped them win the EPL in 2016.

