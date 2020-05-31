Leigh-Anne Pinnock: My world is literally complete

Tears of joy welled up in Brit singer Leigh-Anne Pinnock's eyes as Wolverhampton-born footballer Andre Gray got down on one knee and proposed to her, as the couple celebrated four years of togetherness on May 28.

The Little Mix singer, 28, and Andre enjoyed a romantic night to celebrate the moment during lockdown. Leigh-Anne shared the news with her 5.5 million Instagram followers and wrote: "Guys...wtf has just happened...He b****y did it, and I said yes. I'm marrying my soulmate, the man of my flipping dreams...I am lost for words, so I think I'm just going to go cry some more@andregray_ I love you so much. My world is literally complete."

Meanwhile, Andre, 28, Instagrammed the above picture and wrote: "Let the caption speak for itself this time [heart and ring emojis] Hasta la muerte."

Hasta la muerte in Spanish means until death. This must have come as a welcome surprise for Leigh-Anne, who revealed last month that her summer wedding plans to Andre had been shattered due to COVID-19.

