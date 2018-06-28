Lena Dunham: Losing virginity was terrible

Lena Dunham opened up about her personal life when she sat down with SiriusXM host Bruce Bazzi for an episode of Lunch With Bruce

Lena Dunham

Actress Lena Dunham says losing her virginity was an "uninteresting" and "terrible" event of her life. The 32-year-old opened up about her personal life when she sat down with SiriusXM host Bruce Bazzi for an episode of "Lunch With Bruce", reports dailymail.co.uk. "I was almost 20. I was a late bloomer... I went through my whole freshman year and half my sophomore year and I barely kissed anybody," Dunham said.

"I did it halfway through my first year at Oberlin. And I was like, obsessed with getting it done. I acted like being a virgin was like have the plague. If anyone found out, I was like, appalled. I remember then when it finally happened…it was so, uninteresting, bordering on terrible. Literally, as it was happening - and he was a very nice guy - I was like, 'This was what I allowed the last two years of my life to be about?'" she added.

The "Girls" star even had a crush on a girl in college and worried about what it meant for her whole identity. "What does this mean? What am I going to do? The idea that I would have a crush on a girl seemed like it could upend my entire identity." But she said nothing happened with her crush apart from some hand-holding and sharing a bed.

