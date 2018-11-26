Lena Dunham shares revealing before, after images

hollywood

Both images, posted on social media on Saturday, were bathroom mirror selfies of the actress showing off Lena Dunham's side profile in her underwear

Lena Dunham

Actress-writer-director Lena Dunham has shared her photographs showing the changes her body and state of mind have gone through between 2017 and 2018. Both images, posted on social media on Saturday, were bathroom mirror selfies of the actress showing off her side profile in her underwear.

The left image was taken in the summer of 2017, and showed a skinnier frame, but a far less happy face, reports dailymail.co.uk. "I was very sick but fetishizing my own body," she captioned it.

The right hand photograph, which was taken the day after Thanksgiving 2018, showed a fuller figure, and a fuller smile. "I am happy, proud and healing and so I should fetishize this body and offer her thanx," she wrote.

The "Girls" star had initially shared the comparison in her Instagram stories, but then decided to give it a more permanent place on her feed.

"TFW (that feel when) you feel it so hard that you take it from stories to feed," she explained.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever