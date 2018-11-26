Lena Dunham shares revealing before, after images
Both images, posted on social media on Saturday, were bathroom mirror selfies of the actress showing off Lena Dunham's side profile in her underwear
Actress-writer-director Lena Dunham has shared her photographs showing the changes her body and state of mind have gone through between 2017 and 2018. Both images, posted on social media on Saturday, were bathroom mirror selfies of the actress showing off her side profile in her underwear.
The left image was taken in the summer of 2017, and showed a skinnier frame, but a far less happy face, reports dailymail.co.uk. "I was very sick but fetishizing my own body," she captioned it.
TFW you feel it so hard that you take it from stories to feed
The right hand photograph, which was taken the day after Thanksgiving 2018, showed a fuller figure, and a fuller smile. "I am happy, proud and healing and so I should fetishize this body and offer her thanx," she wrote.
The "Girls" star had initially shared the comparison in her Instagram stories, but then decided to give it a more permanent place on her feed.
"TFW (that feel when) you feel it so hard that you take it from stories to feed," she explained.
