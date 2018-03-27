Lena Dunham visits marijuana dispensary with mystery man

Actress Lena Dunham entered a marijuana dispensary while cuddling a mystery man



Actress Lena Dunham entered a marijuana dispensary while cuddling a mystery man. The "Girls" star and creator was cuddling with a mystery man during a casual stroll in West Hollywood, reports aceshowbiz.com. In the photos obtained by dailymail.co.uk, Dunham is seen walking around the street while wrapping her arms around the man. Meanwhile, her beau, who looked equally casual in a purple t-shirt and jeans, held her hands affectionately. The man also kissed the side of the actress' head.

She donned a green knitted top and teamed it up with a pair of white flared pants. Another photograph features the pair making a stop at the street to have some more cuddling time. The man stood against a street lamp, while she hugged the man. She hid her face behind her new beau's neck as she pulled him closer.

The two later entered a marijuana dispensary where they were photographed. While picking up the products they needed, the pair flashed big smiles inside the dispensary. Dunham was also seen having a friendly chat with employees, who helped her during the shopping.

