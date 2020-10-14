Lend them a year

Back in 2017, the Indian music circuit was such that only a select group of known musicians were most likely to get gigs, leaving upcoming artistes starving for attention. That's when a group of six youngsters — Veer Kowli, Karan Kanchan, Brij Dalvi, Palash Kothari, Rohan Sinha and Nikunj Patel —came together to form Jwala, a collective that sought to give others like them a fair share of the spotlight. With time, they created their own niche within the circuit and shelved the project to concentrate on their individual careers. But then they revived their efforts after a year during the pandemic, and are now out with a fresh EP called New Light.

It's a four-track offering, and Dalvi tells us, "We have decided to keep our future compilations short since people's attention spans are dwindling." He adds that Jwala will also concentrate on releasing their music on multiple platforms, instead of just Soundcloud or Bandcamp, which is what they did earlier. Either way, it's heartening to see these youngsters back in action together because if the little guys don't get a chance, the music industry might become as stale as a piece of bread with fungus on it.

