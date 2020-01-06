Leo Carter becomes 4th batsman in T20s to hit six sixes in an over

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Christchurch: Canterbury batsman Leo Carter achieved a rare feat on Sunday as he smashed six sixes in an over to becoming only the fourth batsman to do so. In the 16th over of a T20 Super Smash tournament at Hagley Oval here, Carter hammered left-arm spinner Anton Devcich, who was bowling for Northern Districts.

It was Carter's heroics which helped Canterbury overhaul a challenging 220-run target with seven balls to spare. Carter remained unbeaten on 70 off just 29 balls and his knock was laced with three boundaries and seven hits into the stands.

The other batters who have achieved the feat in T20s, include India's Yuvraj Singh (2007), Worcestershire's Ross Whitely (2017) and Afghanistan's Hazratullah Zazai (2018). Significantly, Garry Sobers and Ravi Shastri had also achieved the feat however, that came in first-class cicket.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever