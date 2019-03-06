Leonardo DiCaprio and Riverdale cast mourn Luke Perry's death

hollywood

Robin Givens, who co-starred with Luke Perry on all three seasons of Riverdale, tweeted that Perry was "one of the kindest most gentle souls this world has ever known"

Leonardo DiCaprio

Celebrities, including Leonardo DiCaprio, took to social media to commemorate actor Luke Perry, who died on Monday after suffering a massive stroke last week. The actor, who was best known for his long-running role in "Beverly Hills, 90210", and acted in the ongoing show "Riverdale", was 52 at the time of his death.

DiCaprio, who co-stars in Perry's final and upcoming film Once Upon a Time In Hollywood, praised Perry's kindness as well as his talent, reports usatoday.com. "It was an honour to be able to work with him," DiCaprio wrote on Twitter. "My thoughts and prayers go out to him and his loved ones."

Luke Perry was a kindhearted and incredibly talented artist. It was an honor to be able to work with him. My thoughts and prayers go out to him and his loved ones. — Leonardo DiCaprio (@LeoDiCaprio) March 4, 2019

Addressing Perry as "L.P.", actor Charlie Sheen tweeted: "You made every situation better, my man. Your elegance, your wit, your charm and your giant heart, inspired and enchanted so many of us, on countless occasions, with brilliant aplomb.

"R.I.P good Sir. I am truly honoured to have known you all of these years," Sheen continued. Perry's "90210" co-star Ian Ziering said that he "will forever bask in the loving memories we've shared over the last 30 years. May your journey forward be enriched by the magnificent souls who have passed before you, just like you have done here, for those you leave behind".

Another "90210" co-star, Christine Elise McCarthy, tweeted that she is "still in shock". Gabrielle Carteris, who played Andrea Zuckerman in "90210", said she was "heartbroken and at a loss for words" following her former colleague's death, reports usatoday.com.

Molly Ringwald, who played Perry's estranged wife in "Riverdale", tweeted that her "heart is broken. I will miss you so much Luke Perry. Sending all my love to your family".

Lili Reinhart, who plays Betty Cooper in "Riverdale", called the news unbelievable.

Joss Whedon, who wrote "Buffy the Vampire Slayer", the movie in which Perry acted, recalled: "The first time I met Luke Perry we talked about what kind of movie we wanted 'Buffy' to be. I asked if he'd ever seen 'Near Dark' and he gave me a look of How dare you Sir and I knew we'd get along. Funny, committed, and always gracious. He shouldn't be gone."

