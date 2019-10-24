Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt bring '60s back again

Once Upon A Time In Hollywood is headed back to theatres with new footage, Sony announced Wednesday. The Quentin Tarantino film starring Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio will feature more than 10 minutes of four additional scenes, according to Sony.

The new print will be released to more than 1,000 venues in the US and Canada, starting Friday. The announcement comes on the heels of Tarantino saying he would not re-cut the film to appease Chinese censors that were apparently not happy about the portrayal of Bruce Lee.

