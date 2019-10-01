Leonardo DiCaprio laments inaction in addressing climate change

Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio, who has been actively campaigning against climate change, recently slammed world leaders for not fulfilling their promises. At the Global Citizen Festival, DiCaprio condemned politicians who "have failed to live up to the promises" of the Paris Agreement, along with those who have responded to the recent Global Climate Strike by criticising its leader, Swedish activist Greta Thunberg, 16, as per reports.

"Last Friday, young people led the world in strike. Millions of individuals did more than simply walk out of their schools and places of employment. They took a stand. They set an example of true leadership that our planet so desperately needs. These young people have said clearly, definitively and without fear, that the time for inaction is over. Yet, surprisingly, some have reacted to this movement with negative talking points; individuals that seem to care more about profit and their own self-interests than about your future. Climate youth movement is more important and crucial [now] than at any time in human history," he said.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever