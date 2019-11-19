Leonardo DiCaprio posts about 'unsafe' air in Delhi

Hollywood star and environmentalist Leonardo DiCaprio gave a push for safe air in Delhi by posting online about the "hazardous pollution levels" in the Indian city.

He took to Instagram to share the post with his 37.9 million followers.

"#Regram #RG @extinctionrebellion: Over 1500 citizens gathered in at India Gate, in New Delhi, to demand immediate action on the city's hazardous pollution levels," he began his post.

He supported it with some statistics. "According to the World Health Organisation, air pollution in India is estimated to kill about 1.5 million people every year; these statistics make air pollution the fifth-largest killer in India.

"People of all ages joined the demonstration, which succeeded to directly trigger action for Indian citizens: 1. The Indian Prime Ministers office set up a special panel to address the issue, within a few hours of the protest. The panel is due to report on the issue within 2 weeks. 2. The Supreme Court of India asked the Central Government and respective state governments to fix the crop and waste burning issue of Delhi within a week. 3. The Center accepted that Green Fund will be used to combat toxic air pollution. 4. The Indian Prime Minister asked the Agriculture Ministry to distribute equipment urgently so that crop burning is no longer necessary."

Despite these promises, "the air is still unsafe and activists will keep the pressure on until the air pollution reaches safe levels".

"The protest was organised by a collaboration of movements; @xrebellionind @LetMeBreathe_In @FridaysForFutureIndia_ along with other activists. Photography by Arjun Mahatta and co, via @FridaysForFuture #RightToBreathe #ExtinctionRebellion #IndiaGate #SolutionNotPollution #ActNow #RebelForLife," he concluded.

DiCaprio recently hailed young Swedish environment activist Greta Thunberg as "leader of our time" ahead of a huge rally led by the teenager in Los Angeles.

The 16-year-old had led a rally that attracted more than 1,000 people as wildfires burnt across the state, reports aceshowbiz.com.

