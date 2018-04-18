Leonardo DiCaprio to present Martin Scorsese Robert Osborne Award

Actor Leonardo DiCaprio will present veteran filmmaker Martin Scorsese established the Film Foundation, a non-profit dedicated to protecting and preserving motion picture history, in 1990



Actor Leonardo DiCaprio will present veteran filmmaker Martin Scorsese the Robert Osborne Award at the 2018 TCM Classic Film Festivals opening. DiCaprio, who has worked with Scorsese in five films, including Gangs of New York and The Wolf of Wall Street, will present the award on April 26 here to the filmmaker for his decades-long commitment to the legacy and preservation of classic films, reports variety.com.

In addition, Scorsese established the Film Foundation, a non-profit dedicated to protecting and preserving motion picture history, in 1990. The foundation has funded the restoration of over 800 films and its World Cinema Project has restored 31 films from 21 countries.

