Leopard enters crowded area of Ulhasnagar, gives tough time to rescue team

The leopard was hiding below the ground floor staircase of a bungalow at Bhatia compound in Ulhasnagar

Yet another incident of a man-animal conflict has strengthened the need to protect the green cover and the wildlife corridors that connect various national parks and wildlife sanctuaries. On Sunday afternoon, the densely populated town of Ulhasnagar witnessed an extremely difficult rescue operation of a leopard, which was spotted roaming in the premises of a bungalow at the Bhatia compound. However, the Leopard Rescue Team of Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP) with the help of the Thane Forest Department safely rescued the big cat and took it to the SGNP rescue centre for a medical examination. As per the test results, the animal is fit to be released in the wild.

Sources said that after some locals spotted the leopard roaming in the compound, they immediately informed the owner of the house, who in turn alerted the forest department and the local police station. After the news and pictures of the big cat went viral on social media, hundreds of people gathered at the spot to catch a glimpse of it.

Without wasting time, the SGNP Leopard Rescue Team and officials of Thane forest department, headed by SGNP veterinary officer Dr Shailesh Pethe, reached the spot around 12-12.30 pm to rescue the animal. When asked how the animal reached that particular area, Avinash Harad, naturalist and wildlife enthusiast, said, "We are also surprised how the leopard reached Ulhasnagar. But this shows that the need of the hour is to protect the wildlife corridors to prevent man-animal conflicts."

Speaking to midday Dr Pethe said, "The area where the animal was spotted is not even close to the forest. On reaching the spot, we immediately started the rescue operation and soon realised that the animal was hiding below the ground floor staircase near the electric metre room." "First we blocked an opening at the spot where the animal was hiding, as it could have escaped through it. Then with the help of a drilling machine we made a hole in the adjoining wall and tranquilised the big cat through it," he added. He further mentioned, "The leopard is a 4-5-year-old male one. It has been kept at the SGNP rescue centre, but it's fit to be released in the wild." The leopard was hiding below the ground floor staircase of a bungalow at Bhatia compound in Ulhasnagar

