Leopard caught in jaw trap set by poachers rescued in Ahmednagar

In a yet another important rescue that helped in saving the life of a leopard, a leopard that had got trapped in a jaw trap that was set by poachers at Jeur Haibati village, located in Ahmednagar was successfully rescued due to timely measures taken by NGO Wildlife SOS and Maharashtra Forest Department.

It should be noted that an approximate three-year-old male leopard had got trapped in a deadly jaw trap set by a poacher. According to a press release issued to the media by NGO Wildlife SOS, the feline's left forelimb was caught in the lethal hunting device.

On Thursday, the Wildlife SOS team based out of the Manikdoh Leopard Rescue Centre, Junnar, received a call from the Maharashtra Forest Department about a helpless leopard caught in a deadly jaw trap in Juer Haibati village, Ahemdnagar. Without wasting any time , a four-member team from the NGO rushed to the location with safety nets, restraining equipment and a trap cage in hand.

The leopard's left forelimb was caught in the steel jaw trap and in its attempt to break free of the painful leg- hold, started running amok in the neighboring agricultural field. In the meantime, hundreds of curious on-lookers had gathered around the field and the forest officers had to execute public safety measures by cordoning off the area. As soon as the Wildlife SOS team arrived at the location, they set the rescue operation in motion. Wildlife SOS senior veterinarian Dr. Ajay Deshmukh carefully immobilized the big cat, using a sedative injection from a safe distance. Once the team had administered the drug, they carefully removed the lethal jaw trap from the entrapped forelimb.

Dr. Ajay Deshmukh, Senior Veterinarian at the Manikdoh Leopard Rescue Centre said, "We had to first tranquilize the leopard to carefully remove the jaw trap. Any further delay would have caused severe damage to the forelimb. We disinfected the wound and have administered topical treatment along with analgesics and anti-inflammatory medication. Fortunately, the injury is superficial, and no internal injuries has been detected."

As the rescue was a challanging one , the mission lasted several hours after which the leopard was carefully transported to a Forest Department base for observation prior to release. The leopard has been identified as a male, approx. 3 years old.

Kartick Satyanarayan, co-founder & CEO, Wildlife SOS said, "The leopard was in a state of distress and was confused and frightened by all the noise and screaming. We are glad the teams from Wildlife SOS and Forest Department were able to carry out this rescue operation successfully. We are appalled by this heinous act of crime against an innocent animal. Jaw traps are lethal hunting devices which can cause severe lacerations, joint dislocations, fractures and even death in most cases."

Not all animals have the opportunity to escape from these indiscriminate killing devices that have the power to kill anything from a rabbit or porcupine to a bear, leopard and even tigers. Every year hundreds of wild animals succumb to jaw traps, snares, and explosive baits in India and the deaths of a majority of these victims of go undocumented.

B.V. Shinde, Range Forest Officer, Ahmednagar, said, "The Forest Department and Wildlife SOS have in the past collectively rescued wild animals from conflicts situations, arising in the state. We are grateful for their cooperation and applaud the efficient work done by the team at Manikdoh Leopard Rescue Centre. There is an urgent need to educate the public about the illegality of such offences in order to curb poaching. The Forest Department will be investigating this matter closely."

