Leopard, cub found dead near Nagpur, poisoning suspected

The bodies of a female leopard and its cub were found near Khapri village in Butibori forest range here, officials said. The bodies were found by patrolling forest rangers yesterday evening and officials added that the two might have been poisoned.

"The leopards may have died on Tuesday. It is suspected that they were poisoned. The bodies have been disposed of as per the guidelines of the National Tiger Conservation Authority," deputy conservator of forests K Mallikarjun Reddy said.

