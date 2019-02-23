Leopard cub paralysed in road accident learns to walk again

national

A seven-month-old female leopard cub was left paralyzed after it was critically injured in a road accident when trying to cross the road to join its mother, near Igatpuri in Nashik, Maharashtra

In an unfortunate incident, a 7-month-old female leopard was hit by a speeding vehicle near Igatpuri located in Nashik district, Maharashtra earlier this month. The critically injured animal was rescued by the Forest Department and later transferred to the Manikdoh Leopard Rescue Center, run by Wildlife SOS in Junnar, near Pune. Due to the efforts taken by the Forest Department and NGO Wildlife SOS, the condition of the leopard is improving and it has started walking again.

It should be noted that after the accident that left the young cub paralyzed, her chances of recovery appeared bleak. However, the efforts taking by the NGO and senior veterinarian Dr. Ajay Deshmukh and his team provided extensive medical care and even gave her physiotherapy treatment which has started showing some positive results.

Dr. Ajay Deshmukh, Senior Veterinarian at the Wildlife SOS Leopard Rescue Centre in Manikdoh said, "X-rays revealed spinal injuries which had caused complete limb paralysis but as the leopard is young, we feel that with proper treatment she might be able to walk again. We are providing regular physiotherapy comprising of stretching exercises, massages and assisted walks. She is getting stronger each day and we have observed signs of movement in her limbs."

The accidents of wild animals getting injured and even dying while crossing the road has been an issue of serious concern and also highlights the fact that necessary mitigation measures like constructing wildlife crossings or underpasses should be in place while implementing various infrastructure projects related to roads, railways etc.

Kartick Satyanarayan, co-founder and CEO Wildlife SOS said, "The young leopard has a strong will to live and survive. Our dedicated veterinarians and keepers will do everything to help the poor animal. We often receive calls about animals that have been injured in road accidents. Such incidents are on the rise due to little or no provision for wildlife corridors or underpasses that allow the animals to cross the road safely. Many unsuspecting animals put their lives at risk as they often wander onto these busy highways and end up getting injured or killed."

The efforts taken by NGO Wildlife SOS have been appreciated by the Maharashtra forest department too. Ajit Shinde, Range Forest Officer, Junnar said, "We have observed that the leopard is responding well to the physiotherapy sessions and I am grateful to the hard work put in by the Wildlife SOS team."

In recent years, with the rise in economic growth and rapid infrastructural development in India, the road and railway transport network has been given a much-needed makeover with the construction of new expressways, railway tracks, and expansion of existing highways. However, what is seen as a blessing for the society is also a bane for the lesser acknowledged beings that are adversely affected by the loss of forest cover and habitat modification.

