Leopard cub sneaks into Shimla, rescued

national

The veterinary doctor will examine the cub at Tuti Kandi and subsequently it will be released in its natural habitat, the official said. Prima facie, it seems that the cub was separated from its mother, he added

Leopard

The residents of Shimla were gripped by panic after a leopard cub was sighted near district courts complex at Chakkar on Tuesday morning. The animal was later rescued by forest officials.

According to eyewitnesses, the cub was hiding under a parked car and the police were informed who then called the forests officials. "We received the call from the police control room located at the Mall Road regarding the presence of a leopard cub at Chakkar," Range Forests officer Himanshu told PTI.

"The rescue team reached the spot and captured the cub using a net instead of a tranquilliser gun and took it to Tuti Kandi rescue and rehabilitation centre," he added.

Although catching hold of the cub was not an easy task for the officials as it kept shifting spots underneath the parked cars, the eyewitnesses said. The veterinary doctor will examine the cub at Tuti Kandi and subsequently it will be released in its natural habitat, the official said. Prima facie, it seems that the cub was separated from its mother, he added.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever